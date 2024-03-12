James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James continues to deal with an ankle injury but has played in eight of the Lakers' last nine contests. If James suits up Sunday, he will have extra time to rest with the team's next game coming on Saturday against Golden State.
