James is considered probable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Nuggets on Tuesday with a right foot soreness label, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Considering James hasn't missed a game this postseason despite the numerous probable designations, it's fairly safe to assume he will play his usual starting role in Tuesday's clash. He's coming off a near triple-double in the Game 6 win to clinch the series versus the Warriors, tallying 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and he'll aim to keep that momentum going in pursuit of his second NBA Finals appearance in a Lakers uniform.