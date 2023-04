James holds a probable designation for Game 2 versus the Grizzlies with right foot soreness, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

The Lakers have been liberal with their injury designations for much of the season, so there's nothing to fear with James ahead of Game 2. He' coming off a double-double and a well-rounded stat line in the playoff opener versus Memphis and will aim to direct the Lakers to a 2-0 series lead Wednesday.