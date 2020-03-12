Lakers' LeBron James: NBA Games suspended until further notice
The NBA announced Wednesday the 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement the NBA said the league "is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
