Lakers' LeBron James: NBA suspends games

James (groin) and his teammates learned Wednesday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended by the NBA indefinitely after a player from another team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the NBA said the league "is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

