James had 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block in Sunday's 122-105 loss at Denver.

James was one assist shy of his fourth triple-double, but that was not close enough to get the Lakers back into Sunday's game. He had to compensate for the absence of Anthony Davis, who exited early due to an Achilles injury. James could receive an uptick in usage and value during the next week if Davis' MRI results turn out unfavorably.