James ended with 40 points (15-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 48 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to Denver in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

James led the Lakers in scoring and assists while finishing with a double-double and coming up one assist short of a triple-double. James posted a playoff-high scoring total this postseason, recording at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 11 of 16 playoff appearances.