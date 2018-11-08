James totaled 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 114-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

James fell just an assist short of his second triple-double of the season, but he did lead the Lakers in scoring on the night. He was particularly aggressive from long distance, as the nine attempts he put up from behind the arc were a season high. James continues to be a lock for stellar across-the-stat-sheet production each time he takes the floor, and he's currently posting a success rate of at least 50.0 percent for the fourth consecutive season.