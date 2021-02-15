James recorded 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-105 loss at Denver.

James was one assist shy of his fourth triple-double, but his efforts weren't enough for the Lakers to keep pace with Denver. More notable than James' production itself was the fact that co-star Anthony Davis missed the entire second half after aggravating an Achilles injury, which could put him at risk of missing time. If Davis is in fact sidelined for any length of time, James would likely benefit from an uptick in usage and his counting stats.