James accumulated 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 136-105 victory over Atlanta.

The Lakers' ability to put the game away by the end of the third quarter allowed James to rest a bit, as the 29 minutes he logged marked his lowest total since Jan. 11. The decreased time on the court didn't affect the future Hall of Famer's production, however, as he posted his fourth double-double across his past six games and finished just three boards shy of a triple-double. James has shown no signs of slowing down late in his age-39 season, as he's scored at least 25 points and notched at least eight assists in 10 of his 12 games since the All-Star break.