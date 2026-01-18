James accumulated 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers' efficiency was severely hampered by Luka Doncic's (groin) absence, and James was unable to turn the tide against the surging Trail Blazers. Despite the productive result, it's evident that James' days of single-handedly taking over games in dire situations are mostly behind him, but his attempt to reverse the slide was also hampered by absences from Deandrre Ayton (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (hamstring). Austin Reaves' (calf) extended absence hasn't helped matters either.