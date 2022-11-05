James finished with 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Jazz.

James led the Lakers in both rebounds and assists while producing a typically well-rounded stat line. However, he failed to hit a three-pointer for the second straight game, and he's gone 0-for-12 from deep over that stretch. Late in the contest, James appeared to aggravate the foot injury that has been bothering him, though he was able to finish off the game without further incident. Still, there has to be some question about how James is feeling physically -- his counting stats have been fine this season, but he's shooting an uncharacteristically poor 43.1 percent from the field, including a miserable 20.7 percent from three-point range.