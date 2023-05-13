James finished with 30 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Friday's 122-101 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

James was masterful in the series-clinching victory, consistently driving the ball to the hoop and overpowering Golden State's interior defense. The future Hall of Famer posted his highest point total of the 2023 postseason, scoring 30 points on an ultra-efficient 10-for-14 shooting line. Not coincidentally, James took his fewest three-point shots (three) over his 12 postseason contests thus far. He also recorded his highest assist total (nine) of the Lakers' 2023 playoff run, leading the team in that category. With the Game 6 win, Los Angeles will advance to the Western Conference Finals to face the Nuggets, a team that James averaged 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 dimes against across three regular-season matchups.