James logged 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Bulls.

James appeared in a third consecutive matchup Wednesday following a one-game absence last week, and he hasn't missed a beat since returning to the court. He's posted double-doubles in each of his last three appearances, and he came within one assist of posting a second consecutive triple-double Wednesday. While James is regularly listed on the Lakers' injury report, he's missed minimal time early in the season and has averaged 26.1 points, 9.9 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35.7 minutes per game over seven appearances since the start of December.