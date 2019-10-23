Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double in season opener
James scored 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists during the Lakers' 102-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. He also added one block and one steal.
LeBron came just two dimes and one board short of a triple-double and if the season opener was an indicator of things to come, then he is going to assume the point-guard duties almost on a full-time basis. He might not be the scoring threat he once was, but James should remain as a quality fantasy asset going forward due to his ability to produce at high level on several statistics at the same time.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...