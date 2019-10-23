Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double in season opener

James scored 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists during the Lakers' 102-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. He also added one block and one steal.

LeBron came just two dimes and one board short of a triple-double and if the season opener was an indicator of things to come, then he is going to assume the point-guard duties almost on a full-time basis. He might not be the scoring threat he once was, but James should remain as a quality fantasy asset going forward due to his ability to produce at high level on several statistics at the same time.