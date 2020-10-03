James delivered 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-114 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

James has flirted with triple-doubles in each of his last five playoff games, reaching that feat twice but averaging 30.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 9.4 dimes per game in that five-game stretch. James has been a fantasy stud across most formats of late and, even though that's not surprising by any means, his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court at age 35 continues to amaze. He has cracked the 25-point plateau while grabbing at least nine boards and dishing out at least eight dimes in each of his last five games.