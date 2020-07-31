James ended with 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers.

James took his place in the starting five after overcoming what appeared to be a very minor groin concern. He was somewhat passive early as he looked to get his teammates rolling. However, he stepped up late and helped guide the Lakers to a narrow victory. Much like Anthony Davis, James could be given a night off over the next two weeks with the Lakers now all but assured of the number one seed.