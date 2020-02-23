Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double versus Celtics

James managed 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-12 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.

James neared a triple-double as per usual and came up big in the clutch to help lead his team to a close win in this one. With the Lakers sporting a significantly better record than any other Western Conference club, it's possible James will eventually see his minutes reduced as the regular season draws closer to the end. Nevertheless, James has rarely been one to take his foot off the gas over the course of his career and will likely continue to provide elite production for fantasy purposes.