James registered 38 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 Game 3 win over the Blazers.

James posted pedestrian numbers in Game 2 after playing just 27 minutes, but his numbers increased considerably Saturday after logging more time on the court. LeBron came just two assists away from what would've been his second triple-double of the series and display an excellent shooting touch after making just 13 of his 31 field goals in the first two games of the playoffs.