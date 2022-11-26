James finished Friday's 105-94 win over San Antonio with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes.

James returned after missing the last five games (adductor) and as expected, he contributed all across the board to help seal the win. Though he ended the game strong, he did commit a total of nine turnovers, his highest all season. In his 11 appearances, the future hall-of-famer is averaging 3.9 turnovers. Besides that, fantasy managers are glad to see him back on the court where he is also averaging 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.