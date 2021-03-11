James said Thursday that he is not planning to take games off for rest over the second half of the season, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Despite playing into October in the NBA bubble, James made it clear early in the season that he had no plans to take nights off for rest. While he did sit out the first-half finale against Sacramento on Mar. 3, James played in the Lakers' first 36 games, averaging 34.6 minutes per contest. Coming out of the break, there was some speculation that James could ease up a bit as the postseason comes into focus, but the four-time Finals MVP appears intent on playing as many games as possible over the second half. For fantasy managers, this is positive news, as the Lakers look ahead toward a five-game week that includes a pair of back-to-back sets.