Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Wednesday that James' finger injury is "not an issue at all", Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James left the All-Star Game early due to a right hand contusion, but the issue is now being described as a finger injury. Either way, the 38-year-old superstar should be available for Thursday's matchup with the Warriors. James had been dealing with a nagging ankle injury during the first half of the season, but he's recently expressed his desire to play as much as possible during the Lakers' final 23 games. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats when available, and if he can push Los Angeles back into contention, James would be worthy of MVP consideration.