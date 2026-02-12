James (foot) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Mavericks.

James was held out of Tuesday's loss to the Spurs due to some soreness in his left foot, but he'll get back out there for Thursday's game and should log his usual minutes. With James back in the mix, Jake LaRavia or Kobe Bufkin will likely return to the second unit, and Rui Hachimura's usage rate will dip.