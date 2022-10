James totaled 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 win over the Nuggets.

James posted his fifth game of 20 or more points in the win, leading the Lakers in both shots attempted and shots made. James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last three games.