Lakers' LeBron James: Notches triple-double in victory

James posted 34 points (14-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's win over the Pelicans.

In the first game of this back-to-back set, James returned from a one-game absence due to a groin issue, and came close to a triple-double, putting up 19 points, 10 assists and eight boards. He didn't miss out on the feat in this one, dropping a monster triple-double against the Pelicans with Anthony Davis (knee) sidelined. With the Lakers firmly in control of the Western Conference's number-one seed at the moment, there's a chance James could see a somewhat lighter workload down the stretch of the season, in an attempt to preserve the 35-year old for a championship run. For now, fantasy owners can just sit back and enjoy the career-high assists and threes James is producing.