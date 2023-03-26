James (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James has missed 13 straight games due to right foot soreness, but he appears to be rapidly closing in on a return to game action. However, his official availability for Sunday's matchup likely won't be known until closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If he remains sidelined Sunday, James' next opportunity to suit up would come in a rematch against the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday.