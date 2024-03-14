James racked up 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to the Kings.

James did not score until the second quarter of Wednesday's contest, failing to hit his threes or convert at the basket -- although his propensity to get downhill was on display in the first quarter to no avail. He also posted five turnovers in an uncharacteristically subpar all-around performance. James could have fueled for a big bounce-back Saturday against Golden State.