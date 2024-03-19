James (ankle) will play Monday versus Atlanta, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James will suit up for his fourth consecutive contest Monday, and he enters averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 38.7 minutes across his last three appearances. The 39-year-old dropped 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a Jan. 30 loss to Atlanta -- representing the only other meeting between these two teams this season.