James (foot) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, James, Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (foot) have all been upgraded to available and will suit up for the regular-season finale with the Lakers fighting for playoff positioning. Over his past six appearances, James has averaged 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.