Lakers' LeBron James: Officially cleared
James (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Mavericks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As anticipated, James will be ready to take the court despite battling an illness. He's expected to take on his typical workload Friday evening. The veteran superstar is averaging 22.6 points, 11.2 assists and 9.2 boards over his last five games.
