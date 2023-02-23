James is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to left foot soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James left the All-Star Game after 14 minutes with a finger injury that resulted from hitting his hand on the rim but the injury appears to have healed. He has been a mainstay on the injury report this season with lingering foot soreness, but he should be available Thursday given the multi-day break. Fantasy managers should expect James to be a full-go for the contest and could see James miss fewer games as the Lakers make a push for the playoffs.
