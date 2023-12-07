James (calf) is questionable for Thursday's In-Season Tournament Semi-Final game against the Pelicans, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

At this point, it seems that James' inclusion on the injury report is simply a formality. The superstar forward has been played in each of the Lakers' last 12 contests despite being listed as questionable with a left calf contusion for all of them. James has also not been on a minutes restriction, as he logged 40 minutes against Phoenix on Tuesday.