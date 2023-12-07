James (calf) is questionable for Thursday's In-Season Tournament Semi-Final game against the Pelicans, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
At this point, it seems that James' inclusion on the injury report is simply a formality. The superstar forward has been played in each of the Lakers' last 12 contests despite being listed as questionable with a left calf contusion for all of them. James has also not been on a minutes restriction, as he logged 40 minutes against Phoenix on Tuesday.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Near triple-double in balanced game•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go against Phoenix•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Game-time call vs. Phoenix•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Stops game with 360-degree layup•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Gets another questionable tag•