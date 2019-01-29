Lakers' LeBron James: Officially out for Tuesday
James (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Los Angeles reports.
As expected, James will have to wait a few more days to make his return from a left groin strain. The Lakers are optimistic he'll be ready to roll by Thursday, although another update on his status will emerge closer to tipoff.
