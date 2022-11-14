James (thigh) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Nets, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

No surprise here, as the messaging all week from the Lakers and James' camp has been that he'd almost certainly miss this game due to the adductor injury he sustained against the Clippers on Wednesday. Following Sunday's contest, Los Angeles is off until Friday (vs. DET), so James will have well over a full week of rest before potentially making his return next weekend. For now, though, consider James day-to-day until the Lakers say otherwise.