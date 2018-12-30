Lakers' LeBron James: Officially out Sunday
James (groin) will not play Sunday, and he's yet to return to on-court work, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
As anticipated, James will miss a third straight game Sunday, and at this point it's unclear when the Lakers expect to get him back. The four-time MVP is resting and receiving treatment on his strained groin, but he's yet to practice or participate in any basketball activities. The Lakers have a pair of off-days following Sunday's contest, so James should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
