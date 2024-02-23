James (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Darvin Ham said after Thursday's loss to the Warriors that James would "in all likelihood" play the second half of Los Angeles' back-to-back set, and the probable tag confirms that statement. While James is expected to suit up after resting Thursday, Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) is questionable, so the Lakers may still be down a star player.