James (ankle) is listed as questionable to play in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. However, an earlier report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com indicated he will play.

While the team is listing James as questionable, it's almost a certainty that he will be in uniform at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. James fell a board and two assists shy of a triple-double against the Celtics on Saturday and continues to handle a healthy shot volume, attempting no fewer than 20 in a game since Jan. 6.