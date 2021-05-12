James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wednesday has been a target return date for James for about a week, but the team will conservatively list him as questionable. If he's cleared to play, he could be on a minutes restriction. After Wednesday, the Lakers have just two more regular-season games.
