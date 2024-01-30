James (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James played 37 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to Houston, and the Lakers said the veteran's availability for Tuesday's contest would be determined following the team's morning shootaround. However, fantasy managers will now have to likely wait until pregame warmups to get James' official availability. James said Monday night he plans to play versus Atlanta, so he's trending closer to probable at this point.