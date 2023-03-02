The Lakers' medical staff determined Thursday that James has sustained a right foot tendon injury and will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James hopes to return by the end of March, as he will heal his foot injury without surgery. The 37-year-old superstar has been hobbled by injuries throughout his tenure with Los Angeles. The Lakers currently sit 11th in the Western Conference and will almost certainly need James to retake the court to make the Play-In Tournament. Role players like Troy Brown, Lonnie Walker and Rui Hachimura will likely see extended playing time in his absence, while Anthony Davis (foot) is expected to shoulder more of the offensive workload.