Lakers' LeBron James: Officially ruled out Thursday
James (groin) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
While James was a partial participant in practice Wednesday, he's still building back strength in his left groin and will remain out Thursday night. James has not played since Christmas Day, and though he appears to be getting closer, it's still very much unclear when he'll be back on the floor. For now, the team appears to be handling his status on a game-to-game basis. Looking ahead, the Lakers are off Friday and Saturday before home matchup with the Suns on Sunday.
