James (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's Christmas Day matchup against Dallas, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

James said Thursday that he planned to play against the Mavericks despite leaving the team's season opener early due to a sprained ankle. He's officially in the starting five for the Christmas Day matchup along with teammate Anthony Davis. Prior to leaving Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, James recorded 22 points, five rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes.