Lakers' LeBron James: On his own timeline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach J.J. Redick said James (glute) is on his "own timeline" to return to the floor, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James has yet to play a game during the preseason, and there's a good chance he won't suit up until the team's regular-season opener on Oct. 21 against the Warriors. Redick appears to be leaving it up to James to determine when he wants to play.
