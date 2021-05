James (ankle) is probable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 36-year-old continues to play through a right high-ankle sprain, but there's little question he'll be available for the first game of the series. James posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during the play-in victory over the Warriors on Wednesday.