James scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with nine rebounds, five assists, a steal, and four turnovers in 26 minutes of Sunday's 127-91 win over Minnesota.

James helped the Lakers get out to an early lead and then coast to the finish of Sunday's blowout win over the Timberwolves. The star veteran finished with the second highest point total on the team, while leading the Lakers with nine rebounds. James could be rested for Monday's game with Portland on the tail end of a back-to-back.