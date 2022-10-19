James closed with 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to Golden State.

James was fantastic despite the loss, leading the team with 31 points and 14 boards. Unfortunately, James was one of the very few bright spots for the Lakers who were lucky to stay as close as they did. Conjecture remains when it comes to the playing roster, specifically surrounding the role of Russell Westbrook. With a host of new faces, it will take a few games for the players to figure each other out, something Lakers fans will be hoping eventuates sooner rather than later.