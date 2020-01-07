Lakers' LeBron James: Optimistic to play Tuesday
James is "under the weather" but is hopeful to play Tuesday against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
James is a late addition to the injury report, and while Begley notes that he wants to play Tuesday, another update on the superstar's status likely won't come until closer to tipoff. The Lakers shouldn't need much help taking down New York, though Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo could see more opportunities if James is ultimately ruled out.
