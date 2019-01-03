Lakers' LeBron James: Out again Friday

James (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James got some shots up earlier in the week, but he still hasn't returned to full basketball activities, so he'll miss fifth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury. His next chance to return will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.

