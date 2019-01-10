Lakers' LeBron James: Out at least three more games

James (groin) has progressed to on-court activity but will remain out for at least the next three games.

The Lakers offered a brief update on James' status Thursday, stating in a release that James has been "cleared to increase on-court functional basketball movements," and a further update will be provided on Jan. 16. With that date in mind, James can be ruled out of Friday's game in Utah, as well as home matchups with the Cavs on Sunday and Bulls on Tuesday. The four-time MVP could conceivably make his return on Jan. 17 in Oklahoma City, as the Lakers begin a tough three-game stretch that also includes dates with the Rockets and Warriors.