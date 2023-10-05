James said Thursday that he won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Warriors and plans on playing in about half of the Lakers' preseason contests, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports.

James does not appear to have suffered any injury, as he has reportedly fully recovered from the foot injury that plagued him throughout the end of last season. However, the superstar forward will likely sit out a good chunk of the preseason, including Saturday's contest, as he is heading into his 21st NBA season. James' next chance to suit up will be Monday's preseason matchup with Brooklyn.